British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace plans to resign and leave politics

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace plans to resign and leave politics

British Defense Minister Ben Wallace, who recently took offense at President Volodymyr Zelenskyi’s criticism, is considering leaving his post and leaving politics entirely. An associate of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to make a decision on ending his career next month, Sky News reports.

It comes after Britain’s failed bid to make Mr Wallace, 53, the next NATO secretary-general, and as British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak plans to reshuffle his team ahead of next year’s election.

As Sky News reported, if Ben Wallace decides to resign, he will also resign as a member of parliament. It is believed that such a possible move has nothing to do with Rishi Sunak, whose support the defense minister remains, and the current difficulties of the Conservative Party.

Speculation about the minister’s fate has been rife for weeks, and officials at the Ministry of Defense are mulling over who might replace him.

Chief Secretary of the Treasury John Glenn, junior security minister Tom Tugendhat or former transport minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan can lead the Ministry of Defense after Wallace. The Times reports that John Glenn is the main contender for the post of defense minister.

Conservative Party member Ben Wallace has been in government since 2014, surviving five prime ministers. In his current role, he is a leading voice calling on the UK and its allies to do more to support Ukraine.

The defense secretary has spent much of his time in office fighting to increase funding for the armed forces in the face of growing threats and after decades of austerity cuts.

Earlier, “FACTS” reported that Sweden will speed up the supply of defense materials to Ukraine, and Germany has promised additional Patriot systems.

