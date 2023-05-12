Twitter, Linda Yaccarino in talks to become the new CEO

Linda Yaccarino, head of publicity at NBCUniversal, is in talks to become the new chief executive officer of Twitter. The Wall Street Journal writes it, after the announcement by Elon Musk, owner of the social network, of wanting a woman to lead the company, without mentioning her name.

Yaccarino, recalls the WSJ, president of global advertising and partnerships at NBCU, has worked for NBCU for over ten years, and she is responsible for the launch of the Peacock streaming service.