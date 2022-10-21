Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk is ready to knock out 75% of the employees of Twitter, the social media that has returned to want to buy for a value of 44 billion dollars. This is what the Washington Post reported, specifying that the intention to launch the maxi cut to the Twitter workforce would have been communicated by Musk himself to some investors.

The flurry of layoffs should take place in the coming months, regardless – according to the documents viewed by the American newspaper – who will take control of the group.

Just in July, Twitter itself announced that it was already taking steps to “significantly reduce hiring”, in the midst of the crisis that hit the US-made technology industry – and not only – where there are different companies forced to announce freezes of hiring and / or layoffs.

Overnight the Bloomberg news agency however reported that, from an internal Twitter report, it emerged that “there are no plans for any internal layoffs within the company.”

Meanwhile, the Guardian reports that the soap opera Musk-Twitter has depressed the morale of the employees of the microblogging group so much that many have decided to quit their jobs.

Twitter shares plummeted to -16% in Wall Street afterhours trading after rumors indicated that Musk’s activities could be controlled by the same National Security office as the Joe Biden administration.

In the sights, both the acquisition of Twitter and the Starlink satellite network.

Recently came news of Musk’s threat to stop supplying the Starlink satellite service to Ukraine – which he said would cost him $ 80 million – unless the White House accepts the costs.

Tesla’s number one asked the Pentagon to contribute, to then turn around.

Joe Biden would like more information on both Musk’s goal to take control of Twitter and the activities of Space X, his satellite company.

The Twitter share significantly reduces the losses of the last few hours, dropping around 4.5% in the premarket on Wall Street. Tesla drops 1.8%.