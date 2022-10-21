Home Health Stem cells and regenerative medicine: where are we?
Stem cells and regenerative medicine: where are we?

At what stage is research – and its application – on stem cells today? And what is meant by biological resolution in the context of regenerative medicine? These are two of the topics at the center of the 7th National Congress of the Italian Society of Multi-specialty Regenerative Medicine and Surgery, taking place in Naples until 22 October.

Health, stress and stem cells

Let’s start from the concept of stem cells as biomarkers of health: with a simple blood sample – explain the Simcri experts – it is possible to measure one’s level of ‘stemness’ and decide whether to intervene to increase it. In fact, the number of these cells indicates the state of well-being and, for example, the body’s ability to ‘repair’ wounds, respond to dermatological problems and also to cope with stress. “The discovery, in 2002, of the presence of stem cells in all tissues of the body has paved the way for numerous uses of these cells”, underlines Eugenio Caradonna, President of SIMCRI: “Today they are the basis of therapies in the dermatological, gynecological, in pain therapy, not to mention their extensive use in aesthetic medicine. They can be combined with many treatments that take advantage of new technologies, such as radio frequency and magnetic fields. Their measurement is really simple, a blood sample is enough to be able to act with tools aimed at decreasing stress levels and improving the quality of life “.

The Simcri congress

The congress will also discuss biomaterials and biotechnologies, regenerative medicine in the cardiovascular field, anti-aging, legislative problems inherent in cell therapies and even circular economy. The two days will also include the 4th edition of the SIMCRI School Congress, the theoretical-practical professional training school conceived by the Company: “The training of young doctors is one of our main objectives – comments Michele Angelo Farina, President of SIMCRI School and President Honorary and Founder SIMCRI – Regenerative medicine will play an increasingly important role in the therapies of the future. For this it is necessary to guarantee a careful, complete and updated preparation on the latest technological innovations. There are currently 12 public and private Simcri Regenerative Medicine Centers in Italy and the company participates in defining the guidelines for the application of treatment protocols “.

The frontiers in orthopedics

One of the sessions will be dedicated to orthopedics. “Today, thanks to regenerative medicine, we have a series of possibilities that lead to delaying or even avoiding interventions relating to the musculoskeletal system”, concludes Donato Rosa, Professor of Orthopedics and Traumatology and head of the Regenerative Medicine Program and musculoskeletal system at the Federico II University of Naples: “We go from the use of stem cells to cartilage cells, with both intraoperative and extra-operative interventions, and there is a great scientific fervor”.

