Dhe American technology group Apple wants to attack in the field of video streaming and will produce series itself in the future. A budget of around one billion dollars (850.1 million euros) is planned for this, as the “Wall Street Journal” reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the plans.

Apple could therefore produce up to ten series a year. The group recently attracted two Hollywood-experienced managers from Sony.

The move would create further competition in the booming video streaming market, which is currently dominated by the Netflix and Amazon platforms. Just over a week ago, Disney also announced that it would launch its own streaming service and canceled its partnership with Netflix.

At the same time, rumors were circulating again as to whether Apple might be launching its own television after all. Corresponding images circulating on the Internet are said to show a test room on which a corresponding device is said to be visible.