Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,

Use “scan” to share the webpage to Moments.

China Business News 2022-12-14 09:32:10 Editor in charge: Zhu Mengyun

On the 13th local time, the U.S. Department of Labor released the last inflation report of the year. The data showed that U.S. inflation is “cooling down.” Among them, the U.S. consumer price index rose by 7.1% year-on-year in November, the smallest increase since the end of 2021. The expected value was 7.3%, a drop of 0.6 percentage points from the previous value of 7.7%. It was lower than the expected value of 0.3% and the previous value of 0.4%. After excluding the volatile food and energy prices, the U.S. core CPI in November rose 6.0% year-on-year, the previous value was 6.3%, and the expected value was 6.1%; the month-on-month increase was 0.2%, and the previous value and expected value were both 0.3%. It is generally expected in the industry that the current US inflation has slowed down significantly, and there is reason to believe that it is reasonable for the Federal Reserve to cut the rate hike to 50 basis points at the last interest rate meeting this year.

U.S. CPI fell more than expected in November