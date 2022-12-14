OtterBox has fully embraced Apple’s MagSafe ecosystem and is expanding its line with new charging accessories for iPhone at home or on the go. Joining the OtterBox line of power accessories is a portable power bank for Apple Watch. OtterBox Multi-Mount Power Bank with MagSafe, 2-in-1 Power Bank with MagSafe, and Power Bank with Apple Watch Charger are only available in Apple Stores, apple.com and otterbox.com Have sale.

OtterBox with MagSafe 2 in 1 mobile power With a compact folding design, it can be used as a home charging station and can be taken with you as a power bank. It provides faster wireless charging up to 15W for iPhone and fast charging for Apple Watch, which is powerful. 1 It's the perfect travel companion and lets you charge your iPhone in portrait or landscape mode.

With a compact folding design, it can be used as a home charging station and can be taken with you as a power bank. It provides faster wireless charging up to 15W for iPhone and fast charging for Apple Watch, which is powerful. It’s the perfect travel companion and lets you charge your iPhone in portrait or landscape mode. OtterBox Power Bank with Apple Watch Chargeris another travel-friendly accessory. This stylish and portable stand power bank supports Apple Watch nightstand mode, making it the perfect travel solution. The 3,000 mAh power bank provides fast charging for Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Watch Series 8, and Apple Watch Ultra, and features a bi-directional USB-C port that can be used as a standalone power bank with 15W wired output.