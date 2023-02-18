Recently, Microsoft has updated the iOS version of the Outlook application. When users try to open links or documents using a browser, an advertisement window will automatically pop up to recommend users to use the Microsoft Edge browser.

In fact, most iOS users are accustomed to using Google’s Chrome browser or Safari browser as the default browser. In this case, Microsoft browser has always been at a disadvantage. The actual effect of the behavior still needs to be marked with a question mark. Microsoft browsers usually hope to implant advertisements in the iOS version of Outlook to persuade these iOS users to use Microsoft browsers.

However, after the user chooses to use the Microsoft browser pop-up window, Microsoft still adds a new pop-up window called the “Remember my choice” button, and the user can also choose the system browser by default to open links and Documentation and usage search, etc., are convenient for users.

I have previously reported on the Microsoft browser incident. In order to promote its Edge browser, Microsoft has used a variety of aggressive methods to promote it, including full-screen advertisements and recommending Microsoft browsers on the taskbar in Windows.