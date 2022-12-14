Home World India and the UK restart FTA negotiations, both sides look forward to reaching an agreement – ​​yqqlm
India and the UK restart FTA negotiations, both sides look forward to reaching an agreement – ​​yqqlm

India, UK restart FTA talks, hope for deal

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-12-14 07:54

CCTV news client reported that on the 13th local time, Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal met with the visiting British Secretary of State for International Trade Kemi Badnotchi. India’s official announcement stated that the ministers of the two countries discussed the ongoing free trade agreement during their meeting and reiterated their commitment to the negotiation of the free trade agreement. Both sides expressed confidence that the agreement will boost employment in both countries and unlock the full potential of investment and exports.

According to official sources in India, the sixth round of India-UK Free Trade Agreement negotiations is currently underway in New Delhi. Both sides are satisfied with the current state of the negotiation, and expressed their willingness to continue the negotiation, hoping to complete the negotiation as soon as possible. The two ministers urged the negotiating teams to work together, based on the principles of reciprocity and respect for each other’s sensitivities, to be considerate of each other, to eliminate differences, and to strive for a balanced, mutually beneficial, fair and just result.

British International Trade Secretary Kemi Badnotch said before his visit to India that both countries came to the negotiating table with the utmost will to strive for a mutually beneficial and win-win agreement.

The talks, the first formal round of talks between the two sides since July, are aimed at reaching an agreement to cut tariffs and provide opportunities for British industries such as finance and law.

