U.S. Crude Oil Trading Strategy: Overcoming the 200-Day Moving Average with Multiple Positive Fundamentals

Title: U.S. Crude Oil Prices Expected to Surpass 200-day Moving Average, Supported by Multiple Positive Factors

Date: July 24, 20XX

Crude oil prices in the United States are anticipated to overcome a key hurdle as multiple favorable factors align in the market. Currently trading at around $76.71 per ounce, U.S. crude oil experienced a narrow range fluctuation during the Asia-Europe session on Monday. However, the fundamentals suggest a positive outlook, with oil prices predicted to surpass the important 200-day moving average.

One primary factor supporting the bullish sentiment is the expected tightening of supply after OPEC+ made significant production cuts. Russia’s withdrawal from the grain export agreement mediated by the United Nations has further escalated tensions in Ukraine, heightening expectations of reduced supply. Additionally, major Asian countries are anticipated to implement targeted stimulus measures to boost their weak economies, which would consequently increase oil demand.

Furthermore, recent data from Baker Hughes Oil Services Company revealed a decline in the number of oil rigs drilled in the United States. The count dropped by 7 to 530 as of July 21, marking the lowest level since April 2022 and the largest weekly decrease since early June. This reduction in drilling suggests a continued decline in U.S. production, further supporting the bullish bias towards oil prices that are expected to stand above the 200-day moving average of $76.70.

While short-term fundamentals appear to be in favor of rising oil prices, market participants may exercise caution pending the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision later this week. Additionally, the rebounding U.S. dollar index from the previous week may cause some hesitation among bulls.

From a technical analysis perspective, the daily line level indicates a rising trend, with a MACD golden cross and a re-formed golden cross in the KDJ indicator. This suggests increased short-term and long-term opportunities, with attention drawn to resistance around last week’s high of $77.31. A breakthrough in this resistance may open a new upward channel, targeting the conservative mark of $80 and potentially testing the aggressive target near the April 12 high of $83.51.

However, there are still several resistance levels to consider in the short term, including those at the April 26 high of $77.90 and the April 24 high of $79.15. On the downside, the lower 10-day moving average support is currently around $75.75, with the July 20 low at approximately $74.50. A drop below $74.50 could add short-term bearish signals, with further support found near the 100-day moving average of $73.51 and the 55-day moving average at around $71.43.

In summary, the U.S. crude oil market is poised for potential growth as various positive factors align. With expectations of tightened supply, stimulus measures from major Asian countries, and a decline in domestic oil rig counts, oil prices are projected to overcome the key position of the 200-day moving average. However, cautious market sentiment before the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision and the influence of the U.S. dollar’s rebound may slightly temper the overall bullish outlook. Investors are advised to assess the market carefully, with conservative approaches for short-term operations and cautious buying on dips for aggressive traders.

Resistance Levels: $77.31; $77.90; $79.15; $80.00; $81.46

Support Levels: $75.75; $74.50; $73.51; $71.94; $71.18

Short-term Operation Suggestions: Conservative investors advised to wait and see, while risk-tolerant traders are recommended to consider cautious buying during pullbacks.

