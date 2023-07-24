Home » The enchanting world of ‘Finding Nemo 2’: A musical journey of family and friendship underwater
The enchanting world of ‘Finding Nemo 2’: A musical journey of family and friendship underwater

The fairy tale musical “Finding Nemo 2” leads children to experience family affection and friendship through singing

The sea is mysterious. Every child wants to go to the bottom of the sea to see what it is like there? What’s a funny story? On the evening of July 23, 2023, the large-scale multimedia fairy tale musical “Finding Nemo 2” landed in the Jiaxing Grand Theater and the Binhai Cultural and Sports Center Grand Theater. The beautiful and ups and downs of the plot, the costumes full of fairy tale fantasy, and wonderful music let the audience enjoy the stage together.

The large-scale multimedia fairy tale musical “Finding Nemo” is produced by Shenzhen Dongfangyun Children’s Theater Troupe. It tells the story of a rebellious clownfish who was captured by humans in order to prove that he was against human beings. Finally, with the help of his mother and friends under the sea, he was rescued. The play uses dazzling 3D dynamic scenes combined with multiple stage sets, plus stage lighting to present a mysterious underwater world. The cartoon characters have unique and cute shapes and colorful costumes. Many interactive links are incorporated into the play, such as catching and throwing ocean balls, finding puzzles and other interactive performances, which add highlights to the play.

The Jiaxing Grand Theater last night was extraordinarily lively because of the arrival of the children. Jiaxing Grand Theater welcomes more friends, big and small, to come into the theater and feel the shock brought by the drama. Next, Jiaxing Grand Theater will have interesting plays such as “Snow White”, “Shaun the Sheep Defends the Love Tree”, “Don’t Call Me the Number One”, “Wonderful Night at the Science and Technology Museum”, and “Small Chinese Troupe”. Step into the theater to double the fun this summer.

Photography: Ren Mancai

