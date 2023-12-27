2023 Lunar New Year Box Office Exceeds 3.5 Billion, ‘Crossing the Angry Sea’ Takes Lead

Kuai Technology Reports 2023 Lunar New Year Box Office Exceeds 3.5 Billion

On December 28, Kuai Technology reported that the total box office for the 2023 Lunar New Year period has surpassed 3.5 billion, according to Maoyan Professional Edition data. This includes pre-sales and spans from November 24 to December 31.

The movie “Wide the Angry Sea” has taken a strong lead during this period, closely followed by “The Third” and “Twinkle Twinkle Star.” “Crossing the Angry Sea,” directed by Cao Baoping and starring Huang Bo and Zhou Xun, has been a standout film. It also features a star-studded cast including Zu Feng, Zhang Youhao, Zhou Yiran, Yan Bei, and Sun Anke, with special appearances by Yan Ni and Wang Xun. The film’s Douban score is 7.5, with over 270,000 Douban users rating it. Notably, 20.6% of the ratings are 5-star reviews and 44.0% are 4-star reviews.

The Lunar New Year season of 2023 has seen a record 87 films scheduled for release, a five-year high in number. Notably, 80% of these films are new domestic productions spanning various genres including comedy, romance, suspense, and action.

One of the most anticipated films of this Lunar New Year holiday is “If You Are the One 3,” directed by Feng Xiaogang and starring Ge You and Shu Qi. Fan Wei, Li Chengru, Yue Yunpeng, Chang Yuan, and guest appearances by Yao Chen, Guan Xiaotong, and Wu Yicong round out the star-studded cast.

“If You Are the One 3” continues the long-distance love story between Qin Fen (played by Ge You) and Liang Xiaoxiao (played by Shu Qi), following the plots of the previous two films.

