Chinese Football Association holds 2024 National Youth Winter Training Mobilization Meeting-Sports-China Engineering Network

Chinese Football Association Holds 2024 National Youth Winter Training Mobilization Meeting

The Chinese Football Association recently held the 2024 National Youth Winter Training Mobilization Meeting in Beijing, marking the second national youth winter training mobilization meeting in many years. The aim of the meeting was to gather consensus on the importance of youth training in the Chinese football community and to deploy and promote national youth training work in 2024.

Chairman of the Chinese Football Association, Song Kai, was in attendance and emphasized the significance of resuming the organization of national youth winter training as a measure to improve the level of youth competition training. He stated that it will become a normalized work in the future.

During the meeting, Song Kai stressed the importance of strengthening patriotism and collectivism education in youth training, in order to build a solid ideological foundation for players to win glory for the country. He also emphasized the need for continued education and rectification in the football field to strengthen the construction of football ethics and create a clean and upright football ecological environment.

The meeting also included discussions on the latest version of the Chinese Football Association’s youth training syllabus and the development trends of international football. Representatives from various football associations and clubs made exchanges and speeches on youth football development and winter training arrangements.

More than 120 people attended the meeting, including Wang Lei, deputy director of the Youth and Youth Department of the State General Administration of Sports, Sun Wen, vice chairman of the Chinese Football Association, Yuan Yongqing, vice chairman and secretary-general of the Chinese Football Association, and relevant responsible persons from local sports administration departments, football associations, Chinese Super League, and Chinese League One clubs.

The mobilization meeting highlighted the Chinese Football Association’s commitment to the development and improvement of youth football training, emphasizing the importance of creating a nurturing and supportive environment for young players.

Share this: Facebook

X

