U.S. Stock Indexes Close Lower, Dow’s Winning Streak Ends

Title: U.S. Stock Market Closes Lower as Dow Ends Winning Streak

Date: July 27, 2022

The three major U.S. stock indexes opened higher on July 27 but eventually closed the day lower, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (Dow) ending its 13-game winning streak. Despite the dip, analysts emphasize that this setback should be viewed within the context of a broader market trend.

By the closing bell, the Dow stood at 35,282.72 points, down 0.67%. The S&P 500 closed at 4,537.41 points, down 0.64%, while the Nasdaq Composite concluded at 14,050.11 points, down 0.55%.

Notably, there was a mix of performances within the large technology stocks sector. Tesla shares fell over 3%, with Netflix and Microsoft not far behind, experiencing declines of over 2%. Apple also experienced a drop of 0.66%. On the other hand, the parent company of Facebook, Meta, saw a rise of more than 4%, while Nvidia gained nearly 1%. Google A and Amazon also experienced slight increases.

Chinese concept stocks were largely impacted as most of them experienced declines. Bilibili and Jinshan Cloud both saw drops of nearly 7%, followed by Huya with a decline of over 5%. JD.com also experienced a decline of nearly 3%, whereas Vipshop, TAL, Tencent Music, and Ctrip all fell over 2%. Furthermore, NetEase, Alibaba, and Baidu recorded declines of more than 1%. However, iQiyi saw a rise of over 4%, and Xiaopeng Motors experienced a gain of nearly 4%.

As always, it is essential to note that the content mentioned in this article is for reference purposes only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Investors are encouraged to exercise caution and make informed decisions based on their individual risk tolerance and financial goals.

