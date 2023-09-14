Home » U.S. Stock Indexes Display Mixed Results as Tech and Chinese Stocks Experience Divergent Performance
Business

U.S. Stock Indexes Display Mixed Results as Tech and Chinese Stocks Experience Divergent Performance

by admin
U.S. Stock Indexes Display Mixed Results as Tech and Chinese Stocks Experience Divergent Performance

Mixed Gains and Losses for Major US Stock Indexes

On September 13, the three major U.S. stock indexes experienced varied gains and losses, as reported by the Securities Times. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed the day with a 0.20% decline, settling at 34,575.53 points. In contrast, the S&P 500 Index saw a 0.12% increase, reaching 4,467.44 points, while the Nasdaq Composite Index rose by 0.29% to 13,813.59 points.

Among the tech giants, most showed positive movement. Amazon experienced a substantial increase of 2.56%, while Microsoft, Google A, Nvidia, Tesla, and Meta, the parent company of Facebook, all enjoyed gains of over 1%. However, Apple bucked the trend and fell more than 1%.

Chinese concept stocks, on the other hand, faced a general decline. NIO experienced a nearly 5% drop, Xpeng Motors fell by more than 3%, and Bilibili dropped by over 2%. Tencent Music suffered a decline of more than 1%, while Ctrip, Alibaba, Li Auto, and Baidu also experienced slight drops.

In economic news, the U.S. Department of Labor released data indicating that the country’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 3.7% year-on-year in August, marking the highest level since May. This increase has been observed for two consecutive months, exceeding market expectations of 3.6% and surpassing the previous value of 3.2%. On a monthly basis, the CPI increased by 0.6% in August. Meanwhile, the core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, saw a year-on-year increase of 4.3%, the lowest level since September 2021. The core CPI also recorded a month-on-month increase of 0.3% in August, continuing its downward trend for the past six months.

See also  Tencent Holdings receives 6 consecutive days of net purchases from Southbound funds

Securities Times aims to provide accurate and reliable information to the public. The content of this article is provided solely for reference purposes and does not constitute actionable investment advice. Any financial decisions made based on this information are done so at the individual’s own risk.

For up-to-date information on stock market trends, policy insights, and wealth opportunities, readers can download the official “Securities Times” app or follow their official WeChat account.

You may also like

This is how Wolfgang Porsche thinks about new...

Brightline High-Speed Train Announces Opening Date for Miami...

Ford F-150 is renewed: the pickup becomes more...

New Jersey’s Minimum Wage Set to Increase in...

EU stock markets hanging on the ECB, Milan...

Apple Unveils iPhone 15 Series with Notch-Free Design...

All stocks against stock finders: mudslinging of the...

Avianca Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Montería After...

MSC launches a takeover bid for 49.9% of...

Fuzhou Implements ‘Acknowledge the House but not the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy