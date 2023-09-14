U.S. Stock Indexes Display Mixed Results as Tech and Chinese Stocks Experience Divergent Performance

Mixed Gains and Losses for Major US Stock Indexes

On September 13, the three major U.S. stock indexes experienced varied gains and losses, as reported by the Securities Times. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed the day with a 0.20% decline, settling at 34,575.53 points. In contrast, the S&P 500 Index saw a 0.12% increase, reaching 4,467.44 points, while the Nasdaq Composite Index rose by 0.29% to 13,813.59 points.

Among the tech giants, most showed positive movement. Amazon experienced a substantial increase of 2.56%, while Microsoft, Google A, Nvidia, Tesla, and Meta, the parent company of Facebook, all enjoyed gains of over 1%. However, Apple bucked the trend and fell more than 1%.

Chinese concept stocks, on the other hand, faced a general decline. NIO experienced a nearly 5% drop, Xpeng Motors fell by more than 3%, and Bilibili dropped by over 2%. Tencent Music suffered a decline of more than 1%, while Ctrip, Alibaba, Li Auto, and Baidu also experienced slight drops.

In economic news, the U.S. Department of Labor released data indicating that the country’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 3.7% year-on-year in August, marking the highest level since May. This increase has been observed for two consecutive months, exceeding market expectations of 3.6% and surpassing the previous value of 3.2%. On a monthly basis, the CPI increased by 0.6% in August. Meanwhile, the core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, saw a year-on-year increase of 4.3%, the lowest level since September 2021. The core CPI also recorded a month-on-month increase of 0.3% in August, continuing its downward trend for the past six months.

