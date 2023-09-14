Stig Asmussen Departs Respawn Entertainment and Ends Hopes for Star Wars Trilogy

Stig Asmussen, the renowned creator-director of God of War III, will not be able to complete the highly anticipated Star Wars Jedi trilogy, according to sources close to the matter. Asmussen, who recently released Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order to critical acclaim, had expressed his hopes of making a trilogy and even hinted at the possibility of a fourth game.

However, it has now been revealed that Asmussen has left both Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts (EA). The departure seems to have been amicable, as an EA spokesperson stated that Asmussen wanted to “pursue other adventures.” Perhaps Asmussen felt it was time to take a break from the intense workload he had carried for nearly a decade.

Interestingly, this news comes just months after Asmussen reaffirmed his dream of creating a Star Wars trilogy. It also coincides with discussions about a potential third game within the franchise. It remains to be seen if Asmussen will provide any further clarification on the matter through a farewell message or otherwise.

Fans of Asmussen’s work and the Star Wars Jedi games will undoubtedly be disappointed by this news. Asmussen’s creative vision and expertise have played a significant role in shaping the success of the franchise. However, it is worth mentioning that the Force will still be with Asmussen, as he embarks on new ventures outside of the Star Wars universe.

Whether or not the Star Wars Jedi trilogy will continue without Asmussen at the helm is yet to be determined. As fans eagerly await more information, they will undoubtedly hope for a seamless transition and the preservation of the high-quality storytelling and gameplay that the series is known for.

In the meantime, Star Wars enthusiasts will have to be patient and trust that new creative talents will step in to carry on the legacy of Asmussen’s work. Asmussen’s departure marks the end of an era for the Star Wars Jedi franchise, but it also opens up the possibility of fresh perspectives and innovative gameplay experiences for future installments.

As the gaming community bids farewell to Asmussen, his contributions to the Star Wars Jedi series will undoubtedly be remembered and celebrated. Fans will continue to embrace the universe he helped shape, eagerly awaiting news of the future of the franchise under new leadership.

