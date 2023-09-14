Introducing the ‘Endome’ Test: A Predictive Genetic Tool for Early Detection and Prevention of Endometriosis

New Test Developed to Predict Endometriosis and Prevent Infertility

Siena, Italy – The Genomics, Genetics and Biology Center, in collaboration with the Obstetrics and Gynecology department of the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Perugia, has developed a breakthrough genetic test called ‘Endome’ that can predict the likelihood of developing endometriosis. The test aims to help women improve their quality of life and prevent infertility caused by the condition.

Endometriosis is a chronic gynecological condition that affects approximately 10-15% of women of reproductive age. It is characterized by the abnormal growth of endometrial tissue outside the uterus, leading to a range of symptoms and complications. The diagnosis of endometriosis often takes a long and expensive process, causing significant psychological distress for affected women.

The ‘Endome’ test is based on an interventional study conducted by Saverio Arena, the director of the Obstetrics and Gynecology department at the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital. The study involved a cohort of 100 patients with a confirmed diagnosis of endometriosis or adenomyosis. The data from the study align with previous research published in a well-known scientific journal, indicating a 20-25% higher risk of developing endometriosis compared to the general population.

It is important to note that ‘Endome’ provides a predictive result rather than a diagnostic one. However, having early knowledge of the increased risk of developing endometriosis can help women take proactive measures to minimize the impact of the condition.

“The significance of being able to identify the possibility of having an increased risk of endometriosis at an early stage is immense. It allows women to take steps to reduce the damage caused by the disease,” says Saverio Arena. “We must prioritize the early identification of patients at risk to alleviate the hardships faced by those suffering from endometriosis.”

The Genomics, Genetics and Biology Innovation Center, known as Polo GGB, expresses its pride in collaborating with Saverio Arena and the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital to develop this important tool. “We are committed to providing doctors with innovative solutions to help them intercept such a serious and debilitating condition,” states Greta Immobile Molaro, CEO of Polo GGB.

The Genomics, Genetics and Biology Innovation Center is dedicated to advancing scientific research and raising awareness about endometriosis. Detailed information about the ‘Endome’ test and the condition itself can be found on their website, www.pologgb.com.

The ‘Endome’ test offers hope for women at risk of endometriosis. By identifying the likelihood of developing the condition, it provides an opportunity for early intervention and a chance to prevent the potentially devastating consequences of infertility.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

