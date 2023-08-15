U.S. Stocks Close Lower as Dow Jones Falls 1.02%

U.S. stocks closed lower on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 1.02%. The losses were led by the technology, healthcare, and financial sectors.

Amgen was the best performer of the session, rising 1.93% or 5.04 points to trade at $266.01. Home Depot and IBM also saw gains, with Home Depot up 0.66% and IBM down 0.03%.

On the other hand, The Dow Chemical Company was the worst performer, falling 3.34% or 1.85 points to trade at $53.53. Chevron Corporation declined by 2.92% and JPMorgan Chase & Co was down 2.55%.

Among the top performers on the S&P 500 were Paramount Global Class B, Houghton Homes, and Amgen, all seeing positive increases. Discovery Financial Services, PayPal, and First Solar Inc were the worst performers on the index.

On the Nasdaq Composite, Delcath Systems, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc, and T2 Biosystems Inc were the top performers. Galecto Inc, Design Therapeutics Inc, and Alaunos Therapeutics Inc were the worst performers on the Nasdaq.

A total of 2,454 stocks on the New York Stock Exchange fell, outnumbering the 480 stocks that closed higher. On the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2,495 stocks closed down, while 1,020 stocks rose. 102 individual stocks remained unchanged.

Shares in Galecto Inc, Design Therapeutics Inc, and Alaunos Therapeutics Inc fell to all-time lows.

The implied volatility, used to measure S&P 500 options, rose by 11.07% to 16.46.

In the commodities market, gold futures for December options fell 0.52% to $1,933.85. WTI crude oil futures for September delivery fell by 1.88% to $80.96, while the October London Brent crude oil futures contract fell 1.53% to $84.89.

Currency-wise, the EUR/USD exchange rate remained unchanged at 1.09, while the USD/JPY rose by 0.02% to 145.57. The U.S. dollar index futures rose by 0.05% to 103.11.

