Mayor Ye Niuping Leads Inspection and Relief Efforts for Flood Prevention and Disaster Reduction

Municipal Government Sets Up Working Groups to Inspect Flood Prevention and Disaster Reduction

Xi’an, China – In an effort to further strengthen flood prevention and disaster reduction measures, the municipal government of Xi’an has established six working groups to conduct inspections in various districts and counties. Led by the mayor, Ye Niuping, and deputy mayor, the teams will focus on investigating hidden dangers and implementing rectification plans.

During a meeting on August 14, Mayor Ye Niuping stressed the importance of following the instructions given by General Secretary Xi Jinping regarding flood prevention and relief work. He also emphasized the need to implement the directives set by central leadership comrades and the province’s flood control video dispatching meeting. The mayor emphasized the importance of prioritizing the wellbeing and safety of the people, strengthening monitoring and forecasting, improving emergency response mechanisms, increasing investigation and rectification of hidden dangers, and protecting lives and property.

Mayor Ye Niuping visited several villages and towns, including Hekou Village, Xishuidong Village, and Shuanglong Village in Wangchuan Town, Lantian County. He assessed the progress of flood prevention and disaster reduction measures in these areas, inspected the damages caused by heavy rainfall, and observed disaster management efforts. He also visited affected families, providing them with words of encouragement and urging them to stay resilient in the face of adversity. Ye Niuping highlighted the need to expedite post-disaster reconstruction efforts and repair damaged infrastructure to restore normalcy in the affected areas.

As part of the inspection, Ye Niuping visited the Lijiahe Reservoir to assess its water level, operation scheduling, and flood control measures. He called for a scientific coordination of reservoir operations, strict compliance with duty schedules, and improved emergency plans to ensure the safety of the reservoir.

The mayor praised the flood control efforts undertaken in Lantian. He stressed the importance of establishing a responsive mechanism guided by weather forecasts and early warnings. To ensure timely and accurate dissemination of forecast information, meteorological, emergency, and water conservancy departments must closely monitor changing rain, water, and flood conditions and relay this information to key areas and groups. The goal is to ensure that the forecast and early warning information reaches the grassroots level, from villages to households, thus preparing residents for a prompt response.

Ye Niuping called for the establishment of a comprehensive responsibility system that ensures all aspects of flood prevention and relief work, including forecasting and early warning responses, unblocking and control measures, emergency rescue organizations, and timely information reporting, are efficiently managed and implemented.

Moreover, the mayor emphasized the need to establish a withdrawal, closure, and control management mechanism that focuses on disaster avoidance and reduction. The government will closely monitor key defense areas such as mountain torrent risk zones, geological disaster prone areas, and urban waterlogged areas. In the event of a forecast and early warning, measures will be taken to close off high-risk areas, evacuate people to safety, and prioritize the protection of lives.

Furthermore, Ye Niuping stressed the importance of conducting dynamic investigations and rectification of hidden dangers. This entails a combination of emergency repair, small-scale engineering rectification, and comprehensive measures to ensure early detection and prompt action for the safety of the people.

On the same day, other city leaders, including Lu Laisheng, Yang Jianqiang, Wu Jiang, Zhang Yong, and Xiao Qi, led separate teams to inspect flood prevention and disaster reduction measures in various districts and counties. They also visited affected areas and residents, overseeing post-disaster reconstruction and hidden danger investigation efforts.

These inspections and efforts by the municipal government aim to enhance flood prevention and disaster reduction measures, safeguard lives and properties, and promote the overall safety and wellbeing of the people in Xi’an.

Source: Xi’an Evening News

