Announcement: iQiyi to Launch New Urban Female Sassy Drama ‘Her City’ Starring Gao Lu and Zhang Jingchu

iQiyi Announces Release of Urban Female Drama “Her City”

August 17, 2021 – iQiyi, a leading online streaming platform, has officially announced the release of a new urban female drama titled “Her City,” which will be exclusively broadcast on iQiyi’s entire network at 19:00 every night. The drama is produced by iQiyi, with Wu Zheng as the chief producer, Wen Deguang as the director, and Chen Shuo as the chief screenwriter. Su Mei and Meng Xiaobao also contribute as screenwriters. The leading actors include Gao Lu, Zhang Hanyun, and Wang Longzheng, with Zhang Jingchu appearing as a special guest star and Wang Yaoqing as a special performer.

“Her City” tells the story of three urban women – Li Yingnan (played by Gao Lu), a full-time wife named Ai Ying (played by Zhang Jingchu), and Ying Xiaomei (played by Zhang Hanyun), a corporate executive. These women face the challenges of love, marriage, and career in the second half of their lives, exploring themes of self-growth and examining the complexities of relationships.

To build anticipation for the drama’s release, the official release includes a preview and a finalized poster. The preview, titled the “Emotional Siege” version, presents the constant turmoil in the lives of the three urban women. Despite the challenges they face, the women continue to move forward resolutely. For instance, Li Yingnan, a professional woman, faces the loss of money at home due to her husband Xu Xin (Wang Longzheng). After a brief breakdown, she regains her composure and embarks on a journey to start her own business. Similarly, Ai Ying faces breast cancer and her husband’s betrayal (played by Wang Yaoqing), but she handles these challenges with strength and grace. Additionally, the preview introduces Ying Xiaomei, who finds love with a young singer named Li Aolin (played by Guan Hong) without losing herself.

The “Emotional Crease” version of the finalized poster further highlights the emotional states of the three characters. Li Yingnan and Xu Xin are depicted standing close to each other but not looking at each other, reflecting a growing divide between them due to differences in ambition. The crease symbolizes both the sweetness and the twists and turns in their relationship. This poster aims to capture the diverse emotional states experienced by urban women, emphasizing that regardless of their circumstances, women can maintain their integrity and embody a heroic attitude.

“Her City” stands out from previous female-themed dramas as it features three distinct and relatively independent storylines created by three screenwriters. This approach allows for a more nuanced portrayal of the breakthroughs experienced by women in their mid-30s and beyond. Despite the challenges faced by middle-aged women, the drama encourages them to break free from societal expectations and anxieties. It conveys the message that women are extremely diverse individuals who should embrace their uniqueness and strive to find their true purpose in the second half of life.

The drama will premiere on August 17th and air every night at 19:00 on iQiyi. “Her City” promises to be an inspiring and sassy drama exclusively produced for urban women.

