U.S. stocks close: The three major indexes have temporarily lost their momentum, and Chinese concept stocks resume their strong upward posture



News from the Financial Associated Press on December 9 (edited by Shi Zhengcheng)After continuous adjustments in the past few trading days, US stocks finally ushered in a rebound on Thursday. As of the close, the S&P 500 index closed up 0.75% to 3963.51 points, the Nasdaq index rose 1.13% to 11082 points; the Dow Jones index rose 0.55% to 33781.48 points.

(Minute chart of the three major indexes, source: TradingView) The high-frequency unemployment data in the United States before the market rose to a new high since February this year, which is considered to be a potential driving factor behind the rise. Before Friday’s market, the U.S. November PPI will also be released. Whether the hype logic of the October PPI growth rate falling more than expected is particularly important to market sentiment. This PPI data is also one of the few opportunities to show the progress of US inflation before the CPI data is released next Tuesday.

Morgan Stanley Global Investment Office analyst Mike Loewengart said investors will have a lot to digest in the next few days. They will get a clearer picture of the Fed’s stance on fighting inflation ahead of its decision. The Fed is broadly expected to slow rate hikes starting next week, but questions remain over whether such a shift will be enough to steer the economy toward a soft landing.

Performance of popular stocks

Most of the 11 S&P 500 sectors were higher, with only communication services (-0.50%) and energy (-0.47%) weaker.

(Performance of the S&P 500 Index sector, source: Fidelity) Large-scale technology stocks rose more and fell less, of which Apple rose 1.21%, Microsoft rose 1.24%, Google fell 1.30%, Amazon rose 2.14%, Tesla fell 0.34%, and Meta rose 1.23%.

Chinese concept stocks resumed their strong upward momentum on Thursday. The Nasdaq China Golden Dragon Index closed up 5.62%, hitting a closing high in the past three months.

Naturally, popular Chinese concept stocks also rose collectively. Among them, New Oriental rose 11.77%, Bilibili rose 7.73%, Alibaba rose 6.61%, Weilai Auto rose 6.60%, Pinduoduo rose 6.16%, Baidu rose 5.02%, and Futu rose 5.02%. Up 4.39%, Tencent ADR up 4.31%, NetEase up 4.11%, Jingdong up 3.28%.

company news

[US government moves to block Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard]

On Thursday afternoon local time, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission announced that it had decided to go to court with Microsoft in a 3-1 vote, seeking to prevent its acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The FTC stated that through this acquisition, Microsoft will have both the ability and motivation to hinder competition, including manipulating game pricing, reducing the game quality and user experience of competitors’ platforms, and even completely refusing competitors to use Activision’s content. constitute harm.

For the FTC’s decision, executives from Microsoft and Activision Blizzard expressed disapproval of the FTC’s decision and were confident of winning the lawsuit.

[Amazon launched a TikTok-like information flow for some users]

Amazon is rolling out a TikTok-like feature in its app that will allow users to buy products from posted photos and videos, local media reported on Thursday. Amazon said it rolled out the feature to some customers on Thursday and plans to roll it out across the U.S. in the coming months. The portal, which the company is calling Inspire, will show users a continuous stream of photos and videos of products they can buy through the app.

【Disney+ Streaming Subscription Service with Ads Launched】

On Thursday local time, the streaming media business of the entertainment industry giant Disney officially launched a subscription option with advertisements. According to local media reports, the subscription service with ads starts at $7.99/month, while the original cheapest subscription service without ads has risen from $7.99 to $10.99/month. Therefore, some media commented that this move is to let users spend the same money, but they have to watch additional advertisements.

【ExxonMobil will expand the size of the repurchase to 50 billion US dollars】

U.S. energy giant ExxonMobil announced on Thursday that it will expand the company’s share repurchase program from $30 billion (expiring in 2023) to $50 billion (expiring in 2024). At the same time, the company will also increase the investment scale of energy projects in 2023 from 22 billion US dollars to 23-25 ​​billion US dollars, but the company also emphasizes that the annual investment scale in the next five years will be between 20-25 billion US dollars, and there will be no large-scale investment. growth of.

[FDAapprovesbivalentCOVID-19vaccineforinfantsaged6monthsto5yearsold]

On Thursday local time, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that it would extend the emergency use authorization of the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech new crown bivalent vaccine to infants who are at least 6 months old. After the FDA’s nod, the decision still needs to be approved by the US CDC. According to the FDA’s instructions, the bivalent vaccine is only suitable for the “third dose” vaccination, and children who have completed the three doses of vaccination do not need the “fourth dose” for the time being.