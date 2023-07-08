Baixin Bank Showcases AI Innovations at the 2023 World Artificial Intelligence Conference

2023 World Artificial Intelligence Conference showcases CITIC Group’s achievements in AI application

SHANGHAI – The 2023 World Artificial Intelligence Conference opened on July 6 at the Shanghai World Expo Center, attracting global attention. CITIC Group and its subsidiaries participated in the conference’s innovative application exhibition, showcasing their latest achievements in the field of artificial intelligence across multiple business sectors.

Baixin Bank, as CITIC Group’s digital inclusive bank, took part in the “Smart Finance” section of the exhibition, presenting its cutting-edge digital intelligence innovations and demonstrating the future of banking.

One of the highlights of Baixin Bank’s exhibition was the industry’s first AI-driven 3D digital business hall called “Zero Space.” This innovative space aims to provide a more immersive and enjoyable financial experience for young users. By offering personalized digital avatars, users can explore a futuristic car island, make test drive appointments, shop with digital RMB, and enjoy various exciting activities such as inviting friends to earn rewards and experience the unique 3D Ferris wheel.

Additionally, “Zero Space” also launched the “CITIC Fortune Plaza,” a comprehensive financial service platform developed by CITIC Financial Holdings’ subsidiaries. The platform brings together high-quality products and experts to offer professional and inclusive wealth management services to customers.

Embracing the wave of artificial intelligence, Baixin Bank seeks to leverage technology to practice digital inclusive finance and contribute to the high-quality development of the digital economy and the real economy. By integrating the advantages of CITIC’s ecological synergy, the bank aims to continue exploring new paths for the future development of the banking industry.

The 2023 World Artificial Intelligence Conference provides a platform for discussing how artificial intelligence can empower high-quality economic and social development in the era of a new technological revolution and industrial transformation. Baixin Bank’s active participation in the conference further demonstrates its commitment to driving innovation and exploring the potential of artificial intelligence.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article solely belong to the author. Sohu serves as an information release platform and provides information storage space services.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

