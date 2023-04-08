Home Business Federica Pellegrini sensual transparencies: under the jacket you can see everything…
by admin
Federica Pellegrini (Instagram kikkafede88)

Federica Pellegrini under the jacket…. The transparency of the Divine

Federico Pellegrini makes its millions and millions of fans dream. After succeeding with an incredible swimming career full of world and olympic victories, medals and records, the Divina this time she gives some spectacular photos showing off different outfits. Above all, it is the first look of the ex champion of Italian swimming to have captured the attention of supporters: Federica Pellegrini shows a long blazer with palazzo pants. Under the jacket, there is a t-shirt trasparente (decorated by daisies) that gives that I see I do not see sensual and elegant at the same time…

Federica Pellegrini and sensual transparencies: here photos in the gallery

Federica Pellegrini and Matteo Giunta, Beijing Express: showdown with Joe Bastianich and Andrea Belfiore

Federica Pellegrini and Matteo Giunta in these weeks they are also protagonists on tv with Beijing Express. The two form the pair of “Just Married” and they’re doing very well in the reality show broadcast every Thursday on Sky (at 9.15 pm and streaming on NOW, and always available on demand). In the fifth stage, many twists and turns involved them. Meanwhile, a sensational showdown with Joe Bastianich and Andrea Belfiore (The Italian Americans) e here you can read and see what happened.

Beijing Express, Federica Pellegrini and Matteo Giunta: the rescue of the newly weds

And then here they are while they save a woman during the Beijing Express episode, then making a sensational discovery… Video

Camila Giorgi (Instagram camila_giorgi_official)

