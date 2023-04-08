The group of Italians involved in last night’s attack in Tel Aviv, in which the Roman lawyer Alessandro Parini lost his life, will return to Italy today. According to what has been learned, the compatriots will be accompanied in the early afternoon by the staff of the Italian embassy to Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv, from where they will take a direct flight to Rome. One of the wounded is called Roberto Niccolai, they report toberaking latest news diplomatic sources.

This morning the Foreign Minister Antonio Tajanispeaking this morning at Gr1, had announced that the two wounded did not cause concern. “Unfortunately the victim is this poor Roman professional. I spoke at length last night with his father and family, of course they were deeply affected, because the professional had just arrived in Tel Aviv for a holiday with friends,” said the minister. “The other two wounded Italians, who were not part of the same group as Parini, are not seriously injured, they are being assisted by our embassy in Tel Aviv. There are no concerns for the fate of these other two citizens who were victims of this terrorist attack , which Hamas then exalted”, Tajani said again, then specifying a SkyTg24 that Parini’s body “should return in the next few days”.

Attack on Tel Aviv – The triple clamp besieging Netanyahu by Francesca Caferri

07 April 2023



“Yesterday in the morning I was in contact with the Israeli Foreign Minister to express solidarity with the attacks suffered yesterday morning as well. Two young Israeli women were killed. This continuous trail of terror must absolutely be stopped”, continued the head of Italian diplomacy.

The government, Tajani said, “is following developments in the situation with great attention, terrorism is still affecting Israel: Italian tourists have been hit who have nothing to do with Israeli-Palestinian affairs, it is a criminal attack affecting people who have nothing to see, helpless tourists who were strolling along the Tel Aviv seafront”. Tajani underlined how “the unheard-of violence of these assassins spares no one” and expressed the “firm condemnation of the government against these attacks, we insist that a positive solution is always found”.

The story of a witness

“We heard the sound of the car passing by us, then the shots and we dispersed. When we went back we saw Alessandro lying on the ground in blood”, after being hit by the car. This is the story of one of the young Italians who was part of the group of tourists involved in last night’s attack in Tel Aviv – perpetrated by an Israeli Arab – which killed Alessandro Parini. “We had just arrived in the city and – he continued – we were going to join the other half of the party in a restaurant in Jaffa”.

The spontaneous gathering

Meanwhile in Tel Aviv a spontaneous rally has formed in the place where Alessandro Parini was killed. Townspeople left flowers and candles next to a photo of him.









Condolences from Israel

“On behalf of the government and people of Israel, I send our condolences to the family and friends of Alessandro Parini, the Italian citizen murdered in yesterday’s attack in Tel Aviv, as well as to the government and all the Italian people”. He writes it on Twitter Foreign Minister Eli Cohen. “Homicidal terrorism – he continued – is the enemy of all of us. I wish the wounded a speedy recovery”.

On behalf of the government and the people of Israel, I send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Alessandro Parini, the Italian citizen who was murdered in yesterday’s terror attack in Tel Aviv, and to the government and the people of Italy. — ??? ??? | Eli Cohen (@elicoh1) April 8, 2023

A false alarm in Jerusalem

In the meantime, this morning a false alarm resulted, the police clarified, the episode of a car that was thought to have attempted to run over some people in Jaffa Street, in Jerusalem.