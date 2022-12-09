December 7 news, drink VO wow energy, see the king’s demeanor! The Portuguese team finally eliminated Switzerland with a disparity of 6-1 and advanced to the quarterfinals.

As the Chinese official partner of the Portuguese national men’s football team, vollgas not only provides athletes with fast energy-replenishing products on the field to help them perform competitively; The brand culture of Fangwei’s beautiful experience makes the body and spirit of the people who belong to vollgas bathe in sunshine.





At 3 o’clock in the morning, it is destined to be an unusual night. Vollgas people are burning with passion, accompanying us with the WOW energy drink, with the World Cup, with Portugal, and with the fans, vollgas transforms this top honor For energy, launch the “VO Wow Gathering Makes the Portuguese Team Rush” to help V. Let “staying up late at the World Cup, watching the World Cup, drinking vollgas energy drinks” become a trend in the hearts of fans.

First of all, vollgas launched #VO呵呵团团 to make the Portuguese team Chongchongchong#creative interaction on the Weibo platform, which gave Portugal a place in the World Cup hotspot. Starting with “Tonight, vollgas will continue to be with @PortugalNational Football Team!” to call on netizens to cheer for the Portuguese team, and received a response from the official account of the Portugal National Football Team, “Received, we will do our best tonight Go!”, the two echoes immediately set off a climax of discussion on the entire network; at the same time, it attracted many opinion leaders from the sports circle, football circle, and sports circle to actively interact with each other and make a strong exposure.

Fans left messages and shouted: “Portugal football team will win, drink vollgas energy drink~”, “Have a glass of VO, stay up with you all night, the Portuguese team will go all the way”, to help V for the Portuguese style. VO Dao, who came from the amazing world of vollgas, never took his eyes off the Portuguese football team’s free offensive and defensive steps, and expressed his support throughout the game.

In addition, vollgas people interact with fans all the time and give them 20,000 cans of VO sugar-free energy drinks. Portuguese official gifts such as team joint bracelets, Portuguese team joint key chains, etc. Lucky fans can also get the No. 7 priceless jersey signed by Ronaldo and the Portuguese national football team.





The 2022 World Cup may be the battle of the twilight of the gods, but there is no end to the inheritance of love and dreams. The spirit of “go all out” advocated by the vollgas brand will continue to the hearts of every generation of “vollgas people”. The king’s “shining halo” allows every vollgas person with self-luminous energy to enjoy the wow energy at this moment!

The vollgas people witnessed the Portuguese national football team advancing to the top 8 on the green field! Fighting for the top 4, vollgas will continue to protect the kingly spirit of the Portuguese team!



