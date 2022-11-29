Home World Ukraine, 25,000 signatures collected to oust the Orthodox church linked to Moscow
Ukraine, 25,000 signatures collected to oust the Orthodox church linked to Moscow

Ukraine, 25,000 signatures collected to oust the Orthodox church linked to Moscow

ODESSA – In the complex, and here again aggressive, history of the relations of the Ukrainian people with its Orthodox church, its fragmented churches, a fact now intervenes which can accelerate the process of estrangement. In the hands of the president Volodymyr Zelenskyassures the Ukrainian Flash chat, reliable and continuously updated on Twitter, a petition has arrived asking to remove the Orthodox church from the territory.

