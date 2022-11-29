The attack

—

The note reads: “Following the resignation of the Juventus board of directors, LaLiga is calling for the immediate application of sporting sanctions against the club.” Then it is underlined: “LaLiga has already filed an official complaint against Juventus to UEFA in April 2022, in which it reported violations of the rules on financial fair play which the Italian Guardia di Finanza is investigating. In particular, the accusation of having accounted for transfers above their fair value and underestimated employee expenses, in breach of UEFA’s financial fair play. Furthermore, the complaint accused Juventus of concealing the true cost of its players’ wages.” Then the lunge: “Last Monday, in the same note issued by the Board of Directors, the representatives of Juve acknowledged very serious accounting irregularities, also aimed at deceiving the UEFA authorities for financial fair play, among other things. LaLiga, with the goal of promoting financially sustainable football in Europe, supports these allegations against Juventus and calls for the competent authorities to apply immediate sporting sanctions against the club.”