U.S. stocks closed: Nasdaq fell more than 80 points, Chinese concept stocks rose more, Cheetah Mobile rose more than 7%, NIO rose more than 4% – Mobile Finance

On December 7th, U.S. stocks experienced a turbulent day of trading, with the Nasdaq falling more than 80 points while Chinese concept stocks saw an overall rise. Notable increases included Cheetah Mobile rising more than 7%, and NIO rising more than 4%.

Investors are closely watching upcoming non-farm payrolls data to assess the Federal Reserve’s future interest rate path. The U.S. ADP private employment data in November has further solidified expectations for interest rate cuts next year.

As of the market close, the Dow Jones Index fell by 0.19% to 36054.43 points, the S&P 500 Index fell by 0.35% to 4551.08 points, and the Nasdaq Composite Index fell by 0.58% to 14146.71 points.

In addition, U.S. spot gold prices rose 0.5%, while West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures fell to their lowest level since June.

Among Chinese concept stocks, the Nasdaq Golden Dragon Index rose 0.51%, with various stocks experiencing significant increases. However, several stocks such as suntech and Aurora saw notable declines.

In other news, Volkswagen has announced plans to implement cost reduction and efficiency improvements, telling workers to prepare for layoffs. Similarly, Citigroup is undergoing a restructuring that is expected to cost $1 billion to complete in the first quarter of next year.

Apple is preparing for new launches of iPads and MacBook Airs in an effort to reverse declining sales, while AMD has launched a new AI chip to challenge Nvidia’s dominance in the market.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has expressed strong opposition to cryptocurrencies, stating that they should be shut down due to their use for illegal activities.

