U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.20% By Investing.com

© Reuters. U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.20%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as gains in the , , and sectors propelled shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, they gained 0.20%, while the index gained 0.09%, and the index fell 0.29%.

The best performers of the session were Caterpillar Inc (NYSE: ), which rose 1.43% or 3.16 points to trade at 223.43 at the close. Meanwhile, Chevron Corporation (NYSE:) added 1.40% or 2.36 points to end at 171.48 and Nike (NYSE:) was up 1.24% or 1.56 points to 127.09 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: ), which fell 2.11% or 0.64 points to trade at 29.66 at the close. Salesforce Inc (NYSE:) declined 2.07% or 4.11 points to end at 194.92 and American Express (NYSE:) was down 1.95% or 3.19 points to 160.59 at the close.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were First Republic Bank (NYSE: ), which rose 12.20% to 16.00; Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE: ), which was up 8.52% to settle at 2.42; 🙂 Up 5.86% to close at 183.94.

The worst performers of the sector were Carrier Global Corp (NYSE: ), which was down 7.25% to 41.94 in late trade, KeyCorp (NYSE: ), which lost 3.97%, to 11.13 and AT&T (NYSE: ), which was down 3.79% %, closing at 17.53.

The top performers of the session on the Nasdaq Composite were In8bio Inc (NASDAQ: ), which rose 183.02% to settle at 3.00; Aclarion Inc (NASDAQ: ), which was up 73.00% to settle at 1.28; Netcapital Inc (NASDAQ: ), which was up 73.00% at the close at 1.28; Up 72.48% to close at 1.52.

The worst performers of the stock 3B Home Furnishings Inc (NASDAQ: ) fell 35.67% to 0.19 in late trade; Scilex Holding Co (NASDAQ: ) fell 29.31% to end at 7.26; and Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ) fell 27.68% , closing at 3.84.

1,596 stocks on the New York Stock Exchange rose, exceeding the number of stocks that closed down—1,362. At the same time, 91 stocks did not rise or fall, basically flat; 2,243 stocks on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange closed down, and 1,366 stocks rose. The other 150 stocks were largely unchanged.

Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:) fell to 1-year lows; down 3.97% or 0.46 to 11.13. Shares in 3B Home Furnishing (NASDAQ: ) fell to all-time lows; with a decrease of 35.67% or 0.10 points to 0.19.

A measure of implied volatility for S&P 500 options rose 0.72% to 16.89.

Gold futures options for June delivery rose 0.44%, or 8.75 points, to $1,999.25. For the rest of the futures, the WTI crude oil futures contract for June delivery rose 1.12% (0.87 points), quoted at $78.74, while the July London Brent crude oil futures contract rose 1.26% (1.03), trading at $82.49.

EUR/USD was up 0.53% at 1.10, while USD/JPY was up 0.10% at 134.29.

U.S. dollar index futures fell 0.46% to 101.08.