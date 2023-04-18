Home » U.S. Treasury Department updates electric car tax break rules, Volkswagen, Nissan, BMW, etc. lose subsidies
China Business News 2023-04-18

The U.S. Treasury Department updated its list of electric vehicles eligible for tax credits on April 17, a change that sets new standards for battery components and is intended to entice automakers to bring more of their manufacturing work domestically. Automakers such as Volkswagen, BMW, Nissan, Hyundai and Volvo will lose tax breaks, and the updated rules show that no electric models from foreign brands are eligible for subsidies.

