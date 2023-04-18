PATIENTS WITH ATOPIC DISEASE RISK ARTHROSIS Orthopedics

Higher incidence of osteoarthritis in this category

Suffering from an atopic disease increases the risk of osteoarthritis. This is highlighted by a study by Stanford University directed by Matthew C. Baker and published in Annals of Rheumatic Diseases.

The researchers used data from a US health insurance database to calculate the risk of developing osteoarthritis in patients with asthma and/or atopic dermatitis. The primary outcome was the incidence of new cases of osteoarthritis.

Screening of US health insurance database data identified 117,346 OA patients exposed to asthma or atopic dermatitis (mean age: 52 years; 60% female patients) and 1,247,196 OA patients not exposed to atopic disease ( average age: 50 years; 48% female patients).

By crossing the data of the two patient populations, it emerged that the incidence of osteoarthritis was higher in









