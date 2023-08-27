Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi’s Revelations from Working as a Driver: The Good, the Bad, and the Funny

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi recently shared his experience working as a driver for the company in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. Despite not being as famous as other tech CEOs such as Elon Musk or Mark Zuckerberg, Khosrowshahi plays a crucial role in one of the most important technology companies of the last decade.

Recognizing the significance of Uber drivers and delivery people for the success and future of the company, Khosrowshahi decided to step into their shoes and work as a driver for a few days. This hands-on experience allowed him to better understand and address the challenges faced by Uber’s employees, including the worst aspects of their job.

During his time as a driver, Khosrowshahi primarily focused on making trips and delivering food using various vehicles in the company’s fleet, including electric bicycles. One of the major challenges he encountered was navigating large apartment complexes while attempting to deliver food. Khosrowshahi mentioned in the interview that figuring out the maze of these complexes was quite a daunting task.

Another significant issue he experienced was related to false tips. Some Uber users intentionally deceive drivers by initially offering large tips to attract them, only to reduce the tip value when it comes to delivery. Khosrowshahi now has firsthand knowledge of this problem faced by drivers.

Additionally, Khosrowshahi highlighted the personal interactions with passengers during their trips. Some users confided in him, seeking advice on family matters or even divulging confidential information about their companies. These interactions provided insight into the unique experiences shared by Uber drivers.

Amidst his time as a company driver, Khosrowshahi also encountered a humorous situation. While delivering food, he arrived at what he thought would be an apartment building, only to find himself in the midst of a football match held in a field. This unexpected turn of events showcases the diverse range of experiences encountered by delivery drivers.

By immersing himself in the role of an Uber driver, the CEO aims to gain a deeper understanding of their work and identify potential improvements to their working conditions. Khosrowshahi’s decision to actively engage with the experiences of Uber’s drivers demonstrates his commitment to constantly evolve and enhance the company’s services.

