SeaWorld Expands Ticket Policy to Protect Visitors from Extreme Weather

SeaWorld Expands Ticket Policy to Cover Extreme Weather Conditions

SeaWorld has recently unveiled an expanded ticket policy that aims to provide greater flexibility to its guests who encounter extreme weather conditions during their visit. The park’s new Weather-or-Not Assurance assures visitors to SeaWorld San Diego and Sesame Place in Chula Vista that they can return to the park at no additional cost if their day is ruined by rain, lightning, extreme heat, wind, snow, hail, and more. This policy will be valid throughout the year, ensuring that visitors’ experiences are protected even if weather conditions affect their flight plans.

The decision to introduce this new policy comes as San Diego County experienced its first tropical storm warning since 1939 and climate change continues to wreak havoc across various regions with extreme heatwaves and wildfires. Marisa Thalberg, the director of marketing and communications for SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment, expressed pride in offering the “most generous severe weather policy in the industry.” The park wants guests to feel confident that they can make memories at SeaWorld, even if unforeseen weather disrupts their plans.

While offering flexible rainy day policies is not uncommon in the theme park industry, SeaWorld’s expansion of covered weather events sets it apart. For instance, the park will cover guests if the heat index reaches 110 degrees or higher. Theme park consultant Dennis Speigel believes that other amusement parks are likely to follow suit in the coming years, as extreme weather conditions have proven detrimental to profits due to closures or postponed visits.

SeaWorld Entertainment, which includes 12 regional theme parks, has experienced the negative impact of weather on its financial results. In the first half of this year, the company recorded 149,000 fewer visitors compared to the same period the previous year, resulting in a 34.4% decline in net revenue from all parks. The CEO of SeaWorld Entertainment, Marc Swanson, attributed these declines to “unusually hot and cold weather, rain, and/or the aftermath of the Canadian wildfires,” which have affected their markets and caused closures and reduced spending.

Despite potential financial implications, Speigel believes that this weather policy will strengthen trust and peace of mind among visitors in the long term. However, not all tickets are eligible for this assurance, including member passes, courtesy tickets, 14-day stay packages, and Discovery Cove ticket packages. Visitors are advised to contact park customer services or submit an online form to determine their eligibility for discounted or group tickets.

SeaWorld’s Weather-or-Not Assurance underscores the park’s commitment to providing an enjoyable and worry-free experience for its guests, ensuring that Mother Nature’s plans do not deter visitors from returning and creating lasting memories at the park.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

