UBS Says Its Takeover of Credit Suisse Is Complete – WSJ

UBS Group ( UBS ) said on Monday it had completed its takeover of Credit Suisse AG ( CSGN.EB ), ending months of collapses of one of Switzerland’s largest financial institutions.

The bank announced the takeover in an open letter to German-language Swiss daily NZZ and other international publications, describing the deal as “opening a new chapter in history”.

UBS agreed to buy the rival for the originally announced 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.3 billion) after Credit Suisse was unable to prevent high-net-worth clients from pulling their money.

UBS said on Friday it had signed a loss protection agreement with the Swiss government that would cover losses of up to 9 billion Swiss francs ($10 billion) should the Credit Suisse takeover be completed.

…