UBTECH Appeared at the 81st Educational Equipment Exhibition and Ignite the Intelligent Era with AI- China Daily

The 81st China Educational Equipment Exhibition (hereinafter referred to as the “Educational Equipment Exhibition”) was held at the Greenland International Expo Center in Nanchang, Jiangxi Province from April 21st to 23rd. With the theme of “Ignite the Intelligent Era with AI”, UBTECH Technology will put forward the project of “Invigorating the District through Science and Education” and comprehensively exhibit UBTECH’s overall solution for artificial intelligence (AI) education business. It will exhibit 4 major landing scenarios of AI education business, the landing architecture of “1 network + 5 databases + 9 applications”, vocational education solutions centered on the integration of production and education, and typical landing cases. At this exhibition, UBTECH humanoid robot star product Walker will perform and interact with the audience.

Exhibited the overall solution of UBTECH education

The Education Equipment Exhibition is a large-scale professional exhibition in the field of domestic education equipment. The exhibits cover equipment and software, products and services required by various types of education, and showcase domestic and foreign advanced education in the fields of preschool education, basic education, vocational education, higher education and special education. The application of technology and traditional teaching equipment.

There are more than 1,000 exhibitors in this teaching equipment exhibition, with an exhibition area of ​​150,000 square meters, integrating educational equipment and teaching solutions, achievement display, cooperation and exchange, new technology promotion and talent training. Exhibitors take advantage of this opportunity to collect information, negotiate trade, display results and cooperate and communicate. The content of the UBTECH booth is also full of highlights.

The biggest highlight is the educational theme of UBTECH artificial intelligence education, “Use AI to ignite the intelligent age”, and UBTECH’s overall solution for artificial intelligence education. In this teaching equipment exhibition, UBTECH’s booth is located in the A5014 exhibition hall of the A5 exhibition hall. The booth will display the company’s basic education and vocational education solutions as a whole.

Ubisoft’s overall solution for artificial intelligence education in primary and secondary schools, relying on the “platform + software + hardware + curriculum + service” artificial intelligence education RaaS service, has built a “AI education universal school-AI education characteristic school-AI elite training center- AI popular science education base” four teaching scenarios.

1 network, 5 databases and 9 applications cover the whole process of teaching

In order to realize the implementation of the four major teaching scenarios, UBTECH has built a “1 network + 5 databases + 9 applications” implementation architecture, through the AI ​​smart education platform to meet students’ cross-space and cross-scenario applications, and realize “teaching, learning, management, testing, and evaluation” ” and other links of data interoperability to achieve “one network unified management”.

The core of “1Net” is UBTECH’s AI smart education platform. This is a platform that integrates applications, cloud services and open features for basic education and serves teachers, students and teaching managers. It provides a series of efficiency tools and training materials for primary and secondary school teachers to quickly master the teaching of lesson preparation, class and after-school homework.

With the AI ​​smart education platform as the core, it integrates the data management platform, teaching application platform and capability open platform to form the “AI smart education network” of UBTECH. Combined with 5 libraries of innovative course library, hardware tool library, software application library, think tank and operation resource library, 9 application services of UBTECH AI education are realized. Specifically, it includes curriculum development, teacher training, talent identification and evaluation, research practice, competition activities, parent-child experience, sharing and communication, achievement incubation, and ecological integration. Promote the modernization of regional education, assist in the cultivation of digital talents, and promote ecological cooperation in the industrial chain.

“Revitalizing districts through science and education” ignites regional vitality

Since its establishment 11 years ago, UBTECH, adhering to the mission of “letting intelligent robots into thousands of households”, has independently developed a full-stack technology for humanoid robots. Relying on its own industrial and technological advantages, UBTECH has entered the field of artificial intelligence education since 2017. Independently developed artificial intelligence courses and robot products, and applied the core technologies of humanoid robots including servo drives, robot motion planning and control, computer vision and voice interaction, covering talents from K12 to vocational education and universities training system.

The development of science and technology depends on talents, and the cultivation of talents depends on education. Relying on its own industrial and technological advantages, UBTECH cultivates the talents needed by the industry with the development idea of ​​”talent and industry dual drive”.

In this teaching equipment exhibition, UBTECH put forward the project of “prospering the district through science and education”. To revitalize the district through science and education, talents are the key and industry is the support. Zhong Yong, Senior Vice President of UBTECH Technology, introduced that the project of revitalizing the district through science and education was put forward in response to the national strategy of “rejuvenating the country through science and education”. Cultivate comprehensive digital talents with artificial intelligence technology innovation education, combine with local industry needs, promote the diversified integration and innovation of industry, education, science and technology city, and fully stimulate new vitality of regional development.

Humanoid robot becomes the star of teaching clothing exhibition

At the UBTECH booth, company staff introduced Walker, the company’s large humanoid robot.

UBTECH Walker robot is a large-scale humanoid service robot independently developed by the company, which can freely move and serve in home and office scenes.

This product has gone through 4 technical iterations so far. The latest generation of Walker X is a robot with a height of 130cm, a weight of 63kg, and a humanoid appearance. Integrating six major AI technologies, it is equipped with high-performance servo joints, multi-dimensional force sense, multi-eye stereo vision, omnidirectional hearing, inertial, distance measurement and other comprehensive perception systems. It can walk on complex terrain, do complex movements such as dancing, kicking a ball, Tai Chi, writing, drawing, etc., and can also communicate with humans in language and movements.

In addition, the latest uKit Explore3 developed by UBTECH is a robot covering mainstream robot forms, featuring strong AI, easy assembly and disassembly, and applied to AI education scenarios. It can greatly simplify the construction process, solve the pain point of “fragmented parts” in the teaching process, improve teaching efficiency, and allow students to explore infinite possibilities. At the same time, it has powerful AI computing power, the main control integrates CPU+GPU+NPU chips, provides 1TOPS computing power, and can perform visual recognition, deep learning, voice, mimic operation and control, etc., which provides great convenience for teachers to carry out artificial intelligence education.

This year, AI has become a hot topic of widespread concern in all walks of life. Against this background, UBTECH follows the trend of technological development and puts forward its own education concept in the context of the AI ​​era – “Use AI to ignite the age of intelligence”. The person in charge of UBTECH expressed that he hopes to use his AI education solutions to stimulate young people’s curiosity, imagination and desire to explore, improve the digital literacy of future talents, educate people for the needs of the industry, educate talents for the country, and practice education, The overall strategy of the trinity of technology and talents.

