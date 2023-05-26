Home » UK: April retail sales +0.5% m/m, above expectations
Business

UK: April retail sales +0.5% m/m, above expectations

by admin
UK: April retail sales +0.5% m/m, above expectations

United Kingdom (UK) retail sales grew 0.5% month-on-month in April, versus +0.3% analyst expectations and -1.2% in March (revised from -0, 9%).

On an annual basis, the figure shows a drop of 3%, against the -2.8% of the consensus and the -3.9% of the previous month (corrected by -3.1%).

Excluding fuels, sales rose 0.8% monthly, more than an estimated 0.4%, after -1.4% in March (from -1%) and decreased 2.6% year over year, against -2.8% of the consensus and -4% of the previous month (revised by -3.2%).

See also  Stabilizing foreign trade policies and making continuous efforts to stabilize orders and expand markets to run out of "acceleration" - China Economic Net

You may also like

Resolution 17 of 05/22/2023 – Concession of the...

Prices of meat, eggs and vegetables drop

German universities: The amazing growth of green universities

RSM, Francesco Sperti new partner

Recession: Germany has slipped | Economy | DW

Rai, Conte and the agreement with Meloni. The...

Wave of departures from the climate alliance of...

Renzo Rosso supports Meloni: “He’s doing well and...

German Bundestag – Economics Minister Habeck wants stricter...

Gorgonzola and bacon at risk of listeria, some...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy