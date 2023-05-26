Herpes zoster: vaccine prevents stroke

Recent studies have confirmed an increased chance of stroke following an episode of herpes zoster, even up to 12 years after infection.

We have known for some years that theHerpes zoster increases the risk of cerebrovascular and cardiovascular complications. Recent studies have confirmed an increase in the likelihood of stroke after an episode of herpes zoster, even up to 12 years after infection. These new data support the need for preventive intervention through vaccination to protect at-risk groups, including the over-65s, the chronically ill, people with diabetes, COPD patients, heart failure and the immunocompromised. The adjuvanted recombinant vaccine is the tool available to prevent troublesome complications for these patients and is the only one authorized for this purpose.

According to Alessandro Rossi, head of acute pathologies of the Italian Society of General Medicine (Simg), it is essential to raise awareness of both the population and general practitioners in the area so that they can identify the most exposed patients. Simg has long been involved in training on vaccinations for adults, including anti-zoster vaccination, and carries out numerous information activities. For the selection of patients at risk, Simg uses a system within its databases to identify and summon such patients to family doctor offices for vaccination.

The zoster vaccine is free as included in the Lea and in the National Vaccine Prevention Plan. It is available to all over 65s, chronic patients, diabetics, heart patients, those with COPD and the immunocompromised from 18 years of age. It is important to disseminate this information and ensure timely access to vaccination to protect these at-risk groups.



