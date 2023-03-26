11
Ukraine, online survey on arms shipments.
Giorgia Meloni sticks to it and defends the shipment of arms, including Italian ones, to Ukraine. In Brussels he said: “I said what I think: in the current context there is no more effective measure than guaranteeing a balance between the forces on the field. The only way to force, if you will, a negotiation that it must be fair, one cannot ignore who is the aggressor and who is attacked”.
