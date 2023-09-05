Giorgia Meloni EU Parliament

Ukraine, the right is fed up with Zelensky and the Italians as well. Only Salvini can restore the electorate’s confidence

We are heading towards the second year of war in Ukraine e the situation shows no sign of improving. On the contrary, the situation becomes more and more complicated and the discontent among the allies increases. There is a feeling that wrong and right are no longer so sharply divided and that Zelensky is working only for himself. We recall that what the Ukrainians call “Euromaidan” the Russians call a “coup d’état” and the situation is not as clear as one would like to imply.

Zelensky, just before the war was about to go to trial for corruption and it’s not that the situation seems to have improved much given the very recent dismissal of Defense Minister Reznikov for precisely the same reason.

Among the allies the hypothesis is gaining ground that the war is essentially an “internal Russian affair”, hypothesis accentuated by the fact that Zelensky himself speaks Russian in the family, like many Ukrainians.

