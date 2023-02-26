Zelensky: ‘Putin will be eliminated by his own entourage’

Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelensky is convinced that Vladimir Putin sooner or later he will be killed by his own entourage: “There will certainly be a moment when the fragility of Putin’s regime will be felt inside Russia. The predators will eat the predator. They will find a reason to kill the assassin, but they will have need a reason” ha declared Volodymyr Zelensky and journalist Dmytro Komarov who made a documentary one year after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine: Zelensky to EU, “pressure on Russia must increase”

The 10th EU sanctions package targets Russia’s military industry, propaganda and financial system. The pressure on the Russian aggressor must increase: we expect decisive steps against Rosatom and the Russian nuclear industry, as well as more pressure on the army and banks”. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Twitter, after the EU adopted the tenth sanctions package against Moscow.

Ukraine: “Russia doubles the ships in the Black Sea and prepares an attack”

Russia has doubled the number of vessels actively deployed in the Black Sea, Ukraine’s military says and suspects that Moscow is preparing to launch rocket attacks. One of the Russian ships is a frigate armed with eight Kalibr missiles.

