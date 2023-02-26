Home World Price of wedding dresses in 2023 | Magazine
World

by admin
Here’s how much money you should set aside for buying or renting a wedding dress

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

The most expensive wedding dress in the world, by the Egyptian designer Hani El-Behari, cost as much as 14 million euros, all because of the diamonds and precious stones that adorned it. Many will agree that this price is more than crazy for a wedding dress.

The question arises, how much money should be allocated for the perfect wedding dress, and yet not empty the entire wallet. Is renting a wedding dress perhaps even a better option? The owner of a wedding dress salon, Tea Važić Pungartnik, tried to answer that question for “Prva” TV.

“Prosek is somewhere 500 to 600 euros for rent. Prices specifically in our salon vary from 400 to 850, which is also the most expensive wedding dress when it comes to renting. And if we talk about buying from 1.200 do 2.000 evra“, Tea explained and added that newlyweds mostly decide on “princess” wedding dresses, i.e. “A” cut. Also, this wedding dress salon owner explained how best to choose a wedding dress.

“It’s not a myth that you can feel it when shopping. When your heart sings, it’s that dress and when girls choose it, they should be guided by the fact that it goes with their character,” advised Thea and hinted at what will be in trend in 2023.

“They are very popular this year beige wedding dresses, sequinsas well as satin ones that exude elegance,” revealed Tea at the end.

Take a look at the video of a 14 million euro wedding dress:

Source: Instagram/maiomar_

(WORLD)

