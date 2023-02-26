The case of Dall’Ara during Bologna-Inter explodes in the 13th minute. It all started with an offensive action by the rossoblùs, first on the right, then on the left until Barrow’s beautiful shot which ended up behind Onana. Fans cheering but Orsato doesn’t give the go-ahead to restart the game.

the facts

—

Minutes of unnerving waiting on both sides, then the referee goes to the Var to check the action again and decides after a very quick look at the replay to cancel the advantage of the Emilians: Dominguez’s offside is decisive, who does not touch the ball but is in front to Onana and partially blocks the view of the Cameroonian. Inter exultation but this time it’s up to the Bolognese to protest. Yes, because in the moments before Barrow’s shot, it was Ferguson who called the referee’s attention for a touch of the arm in the area by Darmian on his attempted cross. These frames also end up in the replay shown by the Var to Orsato who, however, looking at the images decides that the arm touch of the Nerazzurri winger was fortuitous and therefore no penalty, yes offside and the goal disallowed.