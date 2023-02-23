On February 22, inside a China Construction Bank in Shijiazhuang, Hebei, an old man slammed his card and angrily scolded the staff, which aroused concern.

It is understood thatThe old man was queuing up to withdraw money that day, but he was frequently cut in line. He waited in line for an hour and didn’t get his turn, so he finally became furious.

In the video, the uncle was dissatisfied and angry at the staff, “Can I withdraw my money?” After speaking, he slapped his bank card on the machine.

According to the photographer,The reason is that there is one VIP for a while, and one business-to-business for a while. Let the uncle wait in line for an hour.

In this regard, netizens expressed

“Banks are so arrogant and disrespectful!”

“Don’t talk about the uncle, I can’t bear it as a young man.”

“VIP is the bank’s VIP, not the customer’s VIP, and has no right to join the customer’s queue. The bank should open its own VIP window.”

Some netizens said that VIP customers of banks can bring greater benefits to banks, and banks should provide preferential services.

Some netizens believe that although they are ordinary customers, they are also parties to the service contract with the bank. Letting VIP customers jump in the queue at will is not only not clearly stipulated in the service contract, but alsoIt will cause personality damage that one feels inferior to others, but in fact it belongs to differential treatment, service, and discriminatory consumption treatment.

What do you think of it? Does it support VIP queue jumping?