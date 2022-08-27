Under the New Situation, Engineering Consulting Helps Stabilize the Economic Market, High-Quality Integrated Development Exchange Conference Held in Kazakhstan

Heilongjiang News Network News (Reporter Wei Wei)In response to the recent high-frequency introduction of a series of policies and measures to stabilize the economy and promote development by the country and localities, how can the engineering consulting industry act quickly, accurately and efficiently, and contribute consulting forces to promote the stable and healthy development of the economy and society at the key nodes of the national economic trend. 8 From March 25th to 27th, Heilongjiang Engineering Consulting Association invited Shandong, Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Anhui, Beijing, Shanghai, Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Jilin, Dalian and other engineering consulting associations to hold engineering consulting in Harbin under the new situation to help stabilize the economy Large-scale, high-quality integrated development exchange meeting.

The meeting specially invited Heilongjiang Engineering Consulting and Evaluation Center, the president unit of Heilongjiang Engineering Consulting Association, to attend the meeting.

Xiao Fengtong, president of China Engineering Consulting Association, pointed out in the congratulatory letter that: carrying out work exchanges and seminars in local associations will help to further improve engineering consulting institutions to assist and serve local party committees and governments to speed up infrastructure construction, promote accurate and effective investment, stabilize the economic market, It is of great significance and role to serve rural revitalization and promote high-quality economic and social development. It is hoped that through exchanges, seminars and field visits, we can learn from each other, learn from each other, promote each other, and improve together. I wish the conference and inspection activities can summarize good experiences and practices, and lead the innovative and high-quality development of the engineering consulting industry.

Hou Yigang, President of Heilongjiang Engineering Consulting Association

At the exchange meeting, the Heilongjiang Provincial Engineering Consulting and Evaluation Center introduced the province’s implementation of the spirit of the 13th Party Congress and the acceleration of the “Six Longjiang Construction”. It focuses on the successful experience of serving the construction of major projects, fully releasing effective investment, and accelerating the comprehensive revitalization of Longjiang in the new era.

Delegates at the meeting focused on stabilizing the economic market, improving service quality and service capabilities around engineering consulting, and building a professional and branded consulting team; united with universities and scientific research institutions to strengthen research on topics and special topics; plan and reserve major projects to promote the transformation of scientific and technological achievements ; High-quality and sustainable provision of comprehensive and professional consulting services for economic and social development, etc., and conducted extensive and in-depth exchanges.

In order to improve the comprehensive service capabilities of engineering consulting, the meeting suggested strengthening the forward-looking status of comprehensive consulting for investment decision-making, and supporting the integrated development and integration of various special consulting services such as policy consulting, planning consulting, project consulting, and management consulting. Break the fragmented management model, promote a variety of combined forms of engineering consulting service models, and promote engineering consulting to better meet the market’s demand for comprehensive, cross-stage, integrated consulting services and high-quality consulting results.

For major project reserve planning, the meeting suggested to firmly grasp the direction of national industry and industrial policy. Breaking the traditional concept of doing what the state gives you, fully exploiting its own advantages in resources, environment, culture, etc., and uniting with university scientific research institutes, starting from thematic and subject research, boldly explore the use of new technologies and new processes. At the same time, it actively connected with investment platforms such as banks, funds, and central enterprises, solved the bottleneck of project financing, and promoted the implementation of projects through various modes.

In response to the innovative development of the engineering consulting industry, the meeting suggested accelerating the digital reform of the industry. Promote the digital reform of engineering consulting institutions, make full use of new-generation information technologies such as CIM, BIM, artificial intelligence, big data, cloud computing, blockchain, etc., change the traditional business implementation mode, and cultivate new products and new formats of “digital +” engineering consulting , new model, continuously improve the digital level of engineering consulting industry management, improve service quality, efficiency and satisfaction.

In view of the chaos of low-price competition and out-of-scope services in the consulting market, the meeting suggested to speed up the construction of the engineering consulting industry standard system and integrity evaluation system. Actively promote the compilation and release of basic standards, industry norms, and business guidelines in the industry, and form an industry standard system that combines government guidance, industry self-discipline, and enterprise autonomy.

The meeting also focused on the associations’ adherence to high-level overall planning and service for major national strategies and major research projects, the use of digital information technology to promote the innovative development of engineering consulting, the expansion of new business fields such as dual carbon and new town construction, and joint efforts with university research institutes and enterprises to promote production, education and research Extensive exchanges and reference were made with successful cases such as in-depth integration and assistance in epidemic prevention and control.

The delegates also conducted research and investigation on the participation of engineering consulting agencies in county urbanization and rural construction.