Underestimated climate change. Poll nails media and politics

Violent storm in Milan (photo via Twitter)

Poll, the League still rises. Pd above 20%

61.3% of Italians believe that the media and politicians are underestimating the seriousness of climate change, after the torrid heat in the South and violent storms in the North. This is the main figure of the survey carried out for Affaritaliani.it and Roberto Baldassari, general manager of Lab21.01. Only 38.7% speak of excessive alarmism.

In the direct challenge between Giorgia Meloni and Elly Schlein, the premier slips to 61.2% while the secretary of the Democratic Party rises to 38.8%. Between partiesBrothers of Italy, substantially stable, the League still on the rise while Forza Italia falls back. Pd above 20% and M5S at 15.9%.

