Total thyroidectomy: risks and consequences

Total thyroidectomy is a surgery in which the thyroid gland is completely removed. This procedure is often needed to treat serious thyroid conditions such as thyroid cancer thyroid, advanced Hashimoto’s thyroiditis or multinodular goiter. While total thyroidectomy can be an effective treatment, it is important to understand the risks and consequences associated with this procedure. This article is intended to provide detailed and accessible information on what to expect after a total thyroidectomy for a non-expert audience.

Total thyroidectomy: what does it mean?

Total thyroidectomy is a surgical operation that involves the complete removal of the thyroid gland. The thyroid is a small, butterfly-shaped gland located in the front of the neck, and is responsible for producing thyroid hormones that regulate the body’s metabolism. When your thyroid has serious disease or problems, your doctor may recommend a total thyroidectomy to completely remove the gland.

Indications for a total thyroidectomy

Total thyroidectomy is often recommended for the following reasons:

Thyroid Cancer: In the presence of malignant tumors in the thyroid gland, total removal of the thyroid gland is often necessary to treat the disease and prevent the cancer from spreading to other parts of the body.

Hashimoto’s thyroiditis: In some advanced cases of Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, an autoimmune disease that causes chronic inflammation of the thyroid gland, total thyroidectomy may be the best treatment option.

Multinodular goiter: If your thyroid becomes enlarged due to multiple nodules or a single large nodule causing breathing or swallowing problems, your doctor may recommend a total thyroidectomy.

Risks associated with total thyroidectomy

Like any surgical procedure, total thyroidectomy carries some risks, although they are generally rare. It is important to be aware of these risks and to discuss them thoroughly with your doctor before proceeding with the surgery.

Hemorrhage

Bleeding is a risk during surgery. However, the surgeon will do their best to control any bleeding during the operation.

Infections

Surgical site infection is a common risk with any type of surgery. Antibiotics will be prescribed to prevent infections.

Injury of the parathyroid glands

The parathyroid glands are small glands located near the thyroid gland and are important for the control of calcium in the body. During the surgery, there may be a risk of damaging these glands, which could lead to changes in blood calcium levels.

Voice problems

Surgery could carry the risk of damaging your vocal nerves, which can cause temporary or permanent changes in your voice or voice problems.

Hypothyroidism

After a total thyroidectomy, the patient will be hypothyroid, meaning that the production of thyroid hormones will be completely stopped. It will therefore be necessary to take drugs based on synthetic thyroid hormones for life to maintain a balanced metabolism.

Consequences of total thyroidectomy

Hypothyroidism and replacement therapy

After a total thyroidectomy, the patient will need to take synthetic thyroid hormone medications to maintain adequate levels of hormones in the body. This replacement therapy is essential for preventing hypothyroidism, which can cause fatigue, weight gain, excessive sensitivity to cold, and other uncomfortable symptoms.

Changes in diet and lifestyle

After thyroidectomy, the patient may need to make some dietary and lifestyle changes to maintain a healthy weight and general well-being.

Monitoring and Follow-Up

After surgery, the patient will need to be followed up by an endocrinologist to monitor thyroid hormone levels and make any adjustments to replacement therapy.

A total thyroidectomy is major surgery that is done to treat serious thyroid conditions, such as thyroid cancer or advanced Hashimoto’s thyroiditis. As with any surgical procedure, there are risks associated with it, but it’s important to discuss the potential benefits and risks thoroughly with your doctor before making a decision. With the proper medical care and follow-up, many patients can successfully manage hypothyroidism and live healthy, fulfilling lives after a total thyroidectomy.