UniCredit allocates 1 billion for loans to flooded areas in Emilia-Romagna, Marche and Tuscany

UniCredit announces a package of extraordinary interventions worth one billion euros for citizens and businesses in the provinces of Bologna, Modena, Reggio Emilia, Ferrara, Ravenna, Rimini, Forlì-Cesena, Ancona, Pesaro and Urbino, and Florence. These areas have recently been affected by heavy rains and floods which have caused considerable damage.

The resources will be made available to companies that present a self-certification regarding the damages suffered due to the intense rainfall. These can apply for both unsecured and mortgage loans, with a special grace period of up to 36 months. Furthermore, the loans will be able to benefit from public guarantees to increase security and facilitate access to credit.

To further support the affected companies, UniCredit has decided to cancel the POS fee for the points of sale in the affected provinces until the end of the year.