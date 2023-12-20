UniCredit, new generational relay: another 500 bankers leave and 250 young people join

Listen to the audio version of the article

A new generational credit relay starts in Piazza Gae Aulenti in Milan, where the headquarters of the UniCredit group is located.

In fact, an agreement was reached between Fabi, First Cisl, Fisac ​​Cgil, Uilca and Unisin to add another 510 workers leaving, who will accrue the pension requirements until January 1, 2030, through access to the extraordinary benefits of the Solidarity Fund.

One hire for every two exits

However, the group’s commitment to new employment will correspond to the exits: in fact, 255 new hires have been agreed in the agreement, to which further hires can be added up to a maximum additional number of 86 to replace voluntary resignations over the course of the plan. industrial – therefore until 31 December 2024 – of young people with apprenticeship contracts. In the event of a higher turnover of apprentices, Unicredit is committed to further hiring up to a maximum of 169.

Support for the employment of women and the South

Consistently with the provisions of the new national banking collective agreement, it is also confirmed that the generational turnover plan will take into account the geographical specificities, the areas of Southern Italy and disadvantaged areas.

The additional 200 possible outputs

Anyone who meets the requirements for a pension by January 1, 2030 or the right to direct retirement by December 31, 2025, will be able to voluntarily decide to join up to a maximum of a further 200 applications.

