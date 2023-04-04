Unicredit resumes the purchase of tax credits from superbonus and other construction bonuses

Starting today, UniCredit reopens the market for the transfer of credits linked to the superbonus and other building bonuses in Italy to support operators who have completed the works and need to transfer credits having reached the tax capacity (so-called ‘exodus’ ). The bank has developed a solution that allows businesses, craftsmen and professionals who have accrued tax credits against a discount on the invoice for expenses incurred in 2022 to disinvest these credits, obtaining the liquidity necessary to continue their business. The total amount of credit for each file must be greater than 10,000 and less than 600,000 euros and the file must be in possession of all the documentation required during the preliminary investigation, with sworn statements, certificates and approval of compliance for all types of intervention, as well as the unique code. The bank expects new purchase prices in line with the market.

“This initiative – comments Andrea Orcel, UniCredit’s managing director and responsible for Italy – is only the latest in order of time to bear witness to the constant support we provide to individuals and businesses committed to making our economy prosper. These people and these enterprises are the heart of the communities we are committed to supporting, and it is right to do so in every way possible, both through the traditional banking function and, in times of difficulty, going beyond to help them succeed. initiative will help businesses, professionals and artisans to free up fiscal space and obtain liquidity, an important element to return to the best operational and commercial capacity.Small economic activities are a fundamental part of our economy and I am therefore delighted to be able to add another initiative to the our broader program of support for them”.

The purchase of credits is carried out by Ebs Finance, a securitization company belonging to the UniCredit Group, which will subsequently transfer them to third party customers. To this end, UniCredit has already finalized agreements with 6 important market players operating in various economic sectors (large distribution, fashion, healthcare, temporary work agency activities, and energy production/distribution) and is in the process of stipulating a further 11 agreements , for a value that will allow for the progressive absorption of the tax credits that the bank will purchase from its customers, effectively creating a business-bank-business system solution. The initiative announced today adds to the many already implemented by UniCredit for businesses and professionals involved in the structural efficiency of the Italian building stock, in full coherence with the Group’s commitment to the transition towards a sustainable economy.

