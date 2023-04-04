Original title: Jinzhong Hexi junior high school students won the national fencing championship

Morning News (correspondent Mi Mengyi Nanjing Morning News/Nanjing Love reporter Liu Ying) At the 13th Chinese Middle School Students Fencing Championship that just ended on April 3, Qin Yuen, a 15-year-old boy from the junior high school of Jinling Middle School Hexi Branch, was selected from more than 1,300 contestants Standing out, he won the national championship of men’s saber in the middle school group in one fell swoop, and will represent China in the World Middle School Students’ Fencing Competition.

From March 31st to April 3rd, the 13th China Middle School Students Fencing Championship was held in Xuan’en County, Hubei Province. As the highest level of fencing competition for middle school students in the country, this competition attracted participants from 23 provinces, municipalities directly under the Central Government and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. 253 teams and more than 1,300 people came to fight with swords. In the men’s saber competition, Qin Yuen, a student from Class 3 (15) of Jinling Middle School Hexi Branch, won the national championship with his excellent swordsmanship and tenacious fighting spirit. Next, he will represent China in the World Middle School Students Fencing Competition and aim for higher honors.

In Jinzhong Hexi, the fencing courses are “in full bloom” in the elementary school, junior high school, high school and international high school, with more than 200 participants every year. Under the guidance of professional coaches, students take up swords, not only to exercise their bodies, but also to cultivate a sense of competition, gain character building and discover their potential. In November 2022, the fencing team composed of Hu Zhaoxuanyu, Liu Jinghao, Qin Yuen, and Lu Zhipeng won the junior high school men’s fencing team championship in the 12th China Middle School Students Fencing Championship; in 2021, Jin Zhonghexi won the second Jiangsu Province fencing Junior high school men’s saber team champion in Jiangsu Province, Hu Zhaoxuanyu and Qin Yuen won the men’s saber 14-15-year-old group and the 12-13-year-old group individual championship respectively; in August 2022, the fencing competition of the youth department of the 20th Jiangsu Provincial Games Among them, Qiu Qinyan won the women’s foil team championship in the 14-15-year-old group.

Under the perspective of “five educations”, Jinzhong Hexi has always insisted on “using sports morality, carrying morality with body, building wisdom with body, transforming beauty with body, and promoting labor with body”. The school also offers a variety of sports elective courses such as golf, fencing, baseball and softball, equestrianism, chess, roller skating, figure skating, swimming, badminton, basketball, football, etc. The school will further deepen sports work, enrich students’ campus life, tap the migration value of physical education, promote the coordinated development of cultural learning and physical exercise for students in the new era, and promote the development of “complete personality”.

Adhering to the educational goal of "being healthy, honest, and competent in the future", the school always puts students' physical and mental health in the first place, so that students can have better communication skills, teamwork skills, collective sense of honor and optimism, and develop good To promote the all-round growth of each student.

